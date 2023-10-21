2 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Three Army men injured, encounter with Pak terrorists on in J&K
A fierce exchange of fire broke out last night in the forest area of Kalakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu.
Two Naxals were killed following an exchange of fire with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday morning, a top police official said.
The official further said that the District Reserve Guards recovered two bodies of Naxals, along with arms and ammunition, in the Gome Jungle of Koylibeda police station limits today at 8:00 am.
“Kanker DRG recovered two male naxal dead bodies along with an INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, and other arms and ammunition after an escalation of force (EoF),” said P Sunderraj Inspector-General, Bastar.
More details are awaited
