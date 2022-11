Two labourers, one from Bihar and the other from Nepal, were seriously injured on Thursday evening in a targeted attack by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police said that terrorists fired at these labourers who were working in a private school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district.

Both of them were shifted to hospital and further details are awaited.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched search for terrorists involved in the attack.