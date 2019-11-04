As the impasse on government formation in Maharashtra entered its 11th day after the state polls, two key meetings are scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday.

With the Shiv Sena acting tough on government formation in Maharashtra, BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has arrived in the national capital to meet party chief Amit Shah.

It is reported that Fadnavis is meeting Shah to seek more assistance from the Central Government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

Incidentally, earlier on Sunday, the Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had raised the “mysterious silence” of Shah, who heads the BJP, on the deadlock over formation of government.

On the other hand, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, whose party finished third in the election, is set to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The leaders of the two allies are expected to discuss the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra. They may clarify their stand after the meeting whether to support the Shiv Sena, which is unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally.

All top leaders of the Congress from Maharashtra have met Sonia Gandhi and briefed her about the developments. They have also met Pawar.

It is learnt that BJP ally Shiv Sena has reached out to the NCP. However, the Sharad Pawar-led party has chosen to maintain silence and has asserted that the people’s mandate is for them to sit in the opposition.

Meanwhile, a third meeting is likely to be held between Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, as the former has claimed support of 170 legislators.

Shiv Sena on Sunday escalated its rhetoric with senior leader Sanjay Raut claiming the party would soon have its chief minister with the support of “170 MLAs.”

The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a tussle since the Uddhav Thackeray-led party raised demand for the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and implementation of a “50:50 power sharing” formula, which entails equal allocation of ministerial portfolios.

The BJP has rejected both the demands, which resulted into the formal power talks, which are yet to take off, hitting a wall. In a column published in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” on Sunday, Raut indirectly blamed the “arrogance” of the BJP for the current political scenario.