The J&K Police on Monday nabbed two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and recovered two AK-74 rifles, pistol and grenades which they had received from Pakistan through drones at the international border in Samba area of Jammu.

According to the police, the two Kashmir-bound terror operatives were carrying a cache of arms and ammunition that was dropped with the help of drones at Vijaypur in the Samba district. The recovery includes; two AK-74 rifles, one pistol, 16 grenades, 9 AK magazines, 269 live bullets of pistol and (2 magazines.

District police Ramban jointly with SOG Jammu busted the terror module by arresting two valley based terror operatives.

Initial investigation reveals that the two terror operatives, Umar Ahmed Malik and Suhail Ahmed Malik, both residents of Semthan, Bijbehara, Anantnag, working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir based terrorists and their Pakistan based JeM handler Aqib @ Alfa from Budgam calandistenly travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba and received arms and ammunition dropped with the help of drones. Further investigation of the terror module is progressing.