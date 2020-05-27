Two passengers travelling on a Shramik Special train were found dead this morning when it reached Manduadih railway station in Varanasi from Mumbai.

The bodies were found by railways staff when other passengers had got off the train and it was shunted to the yard for cleaning and sanitising.

The Government Railway Police was called, and took the bodies away.

One of the deceased was identified as Dashrath Prajapati, 20, who was physically challenged. He was on his way to his home in Badlapur in Jaunpur. The other deceased is yet to be identified.

GRP DSP Akhilesh Rai said that Prajapati’s family had arrived to receive the body. He said formalities were being taken care of to send the bodies for post-mortems.

The train had begun its journey from the Lokmanya Tilak terminal in Mumbai.