2 booked on charges of gang-rape, extortion in Gwalior

The Gwalior police are on the search for two guys accused of gang-rapping and blackmailing an Army jawan’s wife.

The event occurred in 2020, according to police, but a complaint was filed at a police station on Sunday.

According to IANS, the victim’s spouse, a citizen of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior area, is currently deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident was discovered after the woman and her husband went to a local police station on Sunday to file a complaint against the accused.

The victim stated in her complaint that the accused gang-raped her and recorded the incident after threatening her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Later, a man identified as Govind Thapak arrived at the victim’s home with one of his acquaintances to install the stove.

The woman had met Thapak while shopping for a stove. When the accused discovered the woman alone at home, he grabbed her, placed a sharp-edged instrument around her neck, and gang-raped her. They also taped the performance.

The accused then blackmailed her, threatening to post the footage on social media unless she paid Rs two lakh. Since then, the woman claims she has been raped by the accused multiple times.

When the accused demanded money from the victim and threatened to kill her children, she shared her ordeal with her husband, who suggested lodging a complaint. Subsequently, she along with her husband reached a local police station in Gwalior district and lodged a complaint on Sunday.

“An FIR has been registered against Govind Thapak on the basis of the victim’s complaint. Further investigation in the matter is underway,” a senior police official posted in Murar police station told IANS on Monday.

(with inputs from IANS)