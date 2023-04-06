19 parties led by Congress vow to fight elections ‘unitedly’

Nineteen Opposition parties led by the Congress on Thursday expressed concern over the wash-out of debates during the Budget Session of Parliament and said they were united and would fight the next General Elections on a common platform.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told newspersons, “We never saw such a situation in Parliament earlier when the ruling party disturbed the proceedings and did not let the Opposition speak on their issues or refer to their notices and seek discussion on them.”

Replying to a question on Opposition unity, he said, “We will be contesting the next election unitedly.”

The Opposition was committed to save the nation, save its unity and integrity, democracy and the Constitution. Perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not aware people were fed up with inflation, unemployment and changes in democratic functioning, he said.

DMK leader T R Baalu said the BJP is in a state of jittery and that is why they are after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “head,” particularly after his Bharat Jodo Yatra. They are afraid of Mr Gandhi, he said. Because of their hegemonic attitude, they disturbed Parliament, Baalu said. This explains all that happened in Parliament. This is for the first time the ruling party was trying to disturb Parliament. This is very sad. All 19 parties will form a united front with the Congress to decide the course of action, the DMK leader said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Keshava Rao said all efforts to divide the Opposition had failed. They had become strong. What happens tomorrow can be left for the time being. The nation will be led by a person and coalition of ideologies and programmes, he said.

Kharge said since 1990 there has been none from the Gandhi family either as Prime Minister or Minister. The family is dragged in because the BJP has no other issue. The family has been fighting for the poor and the nation and is maligned unnecessarily and punished.

The Congress leader said the Opposition had raised the issue of the Adani Group of companies and the quick rise in its fortunes. Why was this group given so much preference? The group received money from LIC and banks and secured control over Government property, airports, roads, ports or railways. This could endanger the common man’s savings in the LIC, he said.

Kharge said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked in the Lok Sabha how the Adani Group’s assets increased so fast. This is why the Opposition was demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Why was the Government “scared” of the JPC when it enjoyed two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and would have dominated the JPC membership too. Still, the Government was reluctant to constitute the JPC. The Opposition was interested in the JPC as it would have brought all documents before the JPC.

Kharge said this would have brought transparency. The Government rejected it and declined to say anything on it, and took up the demand for apology by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to divert attention. The issues raised by the Opposition were regarding a scam of how public money was in danger. There was obviously something fishy which the Government was worried about, he said.

Another issue, Kharge said, was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not attending Parliament while it was in session, and was mostly on tours, or on election campaigns. Such a practice was not seen earlier, or there could be short trips for urgent trips.

The prime minister was relaunching train services. As Railway Minister, Kharge said he had himself started many services to Varanasi, Vaishno Devi or Ajmer. Train services can be inaugurated by area MPs, Kharge said. Arunachal Pradesh train services were also started during the Congress rule, he said. The Prime Minister is fond of giving speeches but that does not solve the problem of living for people, Kharge said.

Another issue was Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in a lightning speed after his conviction by a Surat court and award of two years’ imprisonment. Mr Gandhi was asked to vacate his house also.

A Gujarat MP from Amreli was convicted for three years but was not disqualified immediately. This would not be accepted as democracy, Kharge said.

The Opposition was fighting for justice and democracy and raising these issues, he said. Notices were given as per Parliamentary rules. He said the Opposition parties had taken up these issues unitedly and fought. Still the Government did not take the issues seriously. A Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil was also suspended.

The Opposition was ready for all discussions but the Government appeared on a wash-out of the session, much against democratic norms, he said.

Earlier, Opposition MPs took out a ‘Tiranga March’ from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. Congress leader K C Venugopal who participated in the march said, “The government itself is not letting the Parliament run. Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?”

The parties in the march included the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India, Aam Aadmi Party.