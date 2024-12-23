19 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals detained in Agartala & Guwahati amid crackdown on cross-border infiltration

In a series of coordinated efforts by security agencies, 19 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in separate operations at Agartala and Guwahati, amid heightened vigilance against unauthorised cross-border movements.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the Intelligence Division jointly detained three Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

Acting on confidential information, authorities intercepted Chutan Das (19), Bishnu Chandra Das (20) from Noakhali district, and Mohammad Malek (30) from Habiganj district, as they attempted to board a train to Kolkata.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the individuals had illegally entered India from Bangladesh and were planning to travel to Kolkata.

A case has been registered at Agartala GRP Police Station, and the suspects are being interrogated for further leads. Officials suspect that additional arrests may follow based on their disclosures.

In a separate operation, police detained 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including seven men, four women, and five children, after they arrived in Guwahati from Bengaluru via train.

Authorities became suspicious of their onward movement towards South Salmara-Mankachar district, leading to their apprehension.

Investigations confirmed their Bangladeshi origins. The detained individuals, identified as Zakir Sk, Md Mehdi Hasan, Rumana Aktar, Md Rizwan Hawaldar, Jamal Sk, Beauty Begum, Munni Begum, Nushrat Zahan, Rustom Sk, Rubel Qureshi, Chand Mia, and five children, were reportedly taking shelter at a local residence.

The group is now being repatriated across the border in accordance with established legal procedures.