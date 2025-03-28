Six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants staying in Delhi disguised as transgenders held

Six illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, who were staying in the national capital disguised as transgender to avoid detection, were arrested from the Jahangir Puri area in North West Delhi, authorities said on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Sikandar Singh said they received the information about the illegal immigrants staying in the Jahangir Puri Metro station area.

“We were informed that the offenders were engaged in begging and other activities at traffic signals disguised as transgender to avoid suspicion,” Singh said.

Acting upon the information, a team of cops conducted surveillance for 10 days leading them to the reported location of the immigrant. Soon after locating them, the cops laid a trap early in the morning and got their hands on all the six.

After sustained interrogation, one of the arrested illegal immigrants confessed to have illegally entered India through a porous border with the assistance of agents and later traveled to Delhi via trains.

He disclosed that, to avoid detection, they all disguised themselves as transgender and underwent minor surgeries and took hormonal injections to change their sex and appearance.

The police team confiscated their cell phones and found banned applications installed on the devices with which they used to communicate with their family members in Bangladesh, the Addl. DCP mentioned.

Recounting the police action, Singh said, ‘The detained infiltrators will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), R K Puram, Delhi for their deportation process.’

Moreover, the team of Delhi Police personnel has initiated a drive to get a hold of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh who overstayed in India while a crackdown is going on on them, the official mentioned.