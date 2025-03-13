Six Bangladeshi nationals deported from Assam amid intensified crackdown on illegal infiltration

Six Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, were apprehended in Assam’s Sribhumi district and subsequently deported to their home country.

Confirming the operation on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the state’s security forces for their vigilance and commitment to border safety.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister stated, “Crackdown on illegal infiltration continues. @sribhumipolice intercepted & pushed back 6 illegal infiltrators back to Bangladesh early this morning.” He further lauded the Assam Police, saying, “Assam police is alert 24/7 to safeguard our borders.”

The deported individuals have been identified as Ankhi, Misty Khan, Ibrahim Shaikh, Md Yeakub, Reshma Begum, and Lipi Khan. The apprehension and deportation are part of an ongoing operation to curb illegal immigration in Assam, where authorities have been taking stringent measures to prevent cross-border movements.

Since the National Register of Citizens (NRC) update and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the state government has ramped up efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also increased surveillance along the 1,885-kilometre Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, especially after the recent political disturbances in Bangladesh.

In the last seven months alone, 315 infiltrators have been deported, reflecting the Assam government’s commitment to maintaining an infiltration-free state. Heightened vigilance aims to curb cross-border activities and bolster the security of Indian territory.