As the nation continues to express anger over Hyderabad Veterinarian’s rape case another heart-wrenching case from Uttar Pradesh emerged where a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire by her neighbour in a township area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal last week died of serious burns in a Delhi hospital on Saturday, police said. The girl, who was battling for life in the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi since past nine days, died this morning, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

On November 21, the girl was alone at her house in the township in Nakhasa police station area when her neighbour, allegedly raped her, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alok Jaiswal had said.

He later poured kerosene and set her ablaze, the police said, adding she was taken to the district hospital from where she was referred to Delhi.

The accused was arrested. The National Security Act (NSA) is being invoked against the culprit and the case will be taken up in the fast track court, the SP Prasad said.

The news comes in the backdrop of Hyderabad case where shocking details have emerged of the gruesome incident, several protests were seen across Telangana on Saturday demanding justice for the victim. The shocking incident happened on Wednesday night when the accused punctured the rear tyre of the victim’s scooty to set a trap for her. On the pretext of helping her with the flat tyre, the accused abducted her and took turns to rape her. They killed the veterinarian and shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it to fire. The next day, police found her charred body.