Slain criminal Sanjeev Jeeva’s wife knocks Supreme Courts doors; fears elimination or arrest

Reports suggest that Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari has moved the Supreme Court on Thursday morning apprehending threat on her life and expressed apprehension that she could be killed like her husband. She also feared that she could be arrested after her husband’s death and urged that she want to attend the funeral of her husband. The apex court is likely to hear the case this afternoon.

In February 2021, Payal Maheshwari wrote a letter to the Chief Justice expressing the apprehension of her husband’s murder. She had said that Sanjeev is lodged in Lucknow jail and there is a conspiracy continuously being hatched to kill him. She also said murder can happen in jail or during court appearances. Payal had demanded to get her husband produced through video conferencing.

Payal had contested the 2017 assembly polls from the Muzaffarnagar Sadar seat on the RLD ticket but lost.