Teachers have a role in setting road map for India’s future: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that teachers have a big role in setting India’s roadmap to become the Number 1 nation in the world.

Speaking at a specially organised assembly at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan to commemorate the 75 years of Independence Day, Sisodia, who is also education minister of the National Capital, called on the teachers to play the role of facilitators in the life of students.

He said only education can bring about a significant change in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritu Madan, Principal of the school paid homage to the sung and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle whose sacrifices paved the road for generations to breathe in a free country. Re-affirming the views of Sisodia, the Guest of Honour for the occasion, Major Maroof Raza, consulting editor, TIMES TV Network, eminent strategic analyst, author member and managing board of the Springdales School stressed that the freedom struggle is going on since our Independence Day to ensure the integrity, decorum and sovereignty of India.

Major Razaa underlined that the real meaning of education is not limited to the pages of curriculum, but the lessons learnt in the corridors of the school which in turn groom our personality. The soulful renditions of the patriotic songs by the School Choir infused nationalist sentiments amongst the audience. The presentations made at the programme included poems and thought-provoking articles of children that reflected on the pledges taken at the ‘stroke of midnight’ and how far have we redeemed them. “Gulami Se Azadi Ke Amrit Tak” and “Swarnim Bharat Ki Aur” traced the journey of Indian Independence movement as well as reflected on the fruitful and enriching journey of India in these 75 years and the path ahead.

The finale, “Ae Vatan”, evoked a sense of patriotism among the audience to build a new future based on love, understanding and compassion, a future which resonates Tagore’s ‘heaven of freedom’. At the end of the programme, Sisodia interacted and discussed the ideas of the teams of Business Blasters – a programme launched under the entrepreneurship mindset curriculum by Delhi government aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school level.

Dr. Neerja Sharma, Manager, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan welcomed the guests on the festive morning of celebration.