An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir`s Shopian district on Monday.

When a joint team of the police and the army launched a search operation and cordoned off the area, a gunfight ensued with the terrorists in the Zeipora area.

“Encounter has started at Zeipora of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated befittingly.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said, adding that two to three militants were believed to be trapped.