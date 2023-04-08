150 sick after eating contaminated ‘prasad’

More than 150 people including women and children fell ill following suspected food poisoning after they ate deity’s ‘prasad’ in an annual religious function in a village under Salipur police station area of Cuttack district.

The religious function was held yesterday at Kanapur village. The affected people had consumed the Prasad yesterday night. They developed signs of nausea and some of them complained of severe lower abdomen pain and high fever after consuming ‘bhog’ of flattened rice (Chuda), yoghurt and banana.

The bhog was served to the villagers as part of religious rituals linked with ‘astaprahar jajna’.

Some of the affected persons had been hospitalized while the rest of the affected persons were being provided medical attention at their doorsteps. All of them are recovering fast and are out of danger, said the officials.

It has been found to be a case of food poisoning. The ‘prasad’ that was prepared with contaminated yoghurt, they said.

A medical team has been stationed at the villages. The affected persons have been administered intravenous fluid. The medical officers are on the alert and are keeping round the clock watch on them. Health condition of all those who fell sick is steadily improving, they added.