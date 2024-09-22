Sants check quality of prasad being prepared at Hanumangarhi temple

Famous Hanumangarhi temple here has become alert after there were allegations of the presence of “animal fat” in the laddus served as ‘prasadam’ at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh,

Laddus are the main Prasad which are offered to Bajrang Bali, who is seated in Hanumangarhi.

A group of sants from Hanumangarhi Akhara on Saturday evening inspected the small factories where laddus are manufactured, and tested the quality of the laddus. They also instructed shopkeepers to maintain the quality of the prasad.

According to sources, every day about one lakh devotees come to Hanumangarhi for darshan and worship. The number doubles during festivals. Every devotee offers prasad to Hanumanthala as per his capacity. Only laddus made from desi ghee are offered to Hanumanthala.

After the Tirupati case came to light, on Saturday, Sankat Mochan Sena president and successor of Sagaria Patti’s top Mahant Gyandas, Mahant Sanjay Das, Mahant Dr Mahesh Das, Mahant Satyadev Das, priest Hemant Das and others inspected the factory located in Imli Bagh. They checked the ingredients used in preparation of laddus and gave strict instructions to the team to take care of purity and quality.

The sants appeared satisfied with the investigation, sources said.

Mahant Sanjay Das said that monitoring was done in Hanumangarhi Prasad both from — the administrative level as well as Hanumangarhi Akhara level. Sampling is done from time to time by the administration while the sants also keep an eye on the quality of the Prasad continuously. ”Branded ghee is used. No compromise is made with the quality,” he said, and warned that if purity is compromised in Hanumangarhi prasad, strict action will be taken.

Hanumangarhi Akhara has already been conscious about purity and quality.

Earlier, gram flour laddus were also offered to Hanumanthala but questions were being raised on their purity. After which Hanumangarhi Akhara held a meeting with the shopkeepers and banned the sale of refined gram flour laddus. Now only laddus made from desi ghee are offered to Ramlala. There are around 500 shops catering prasad to the devotees.