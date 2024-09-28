Madhya Pradesh: Temple trust demands ban on sale of ‘prasad’

Members of the trust of a famous temple in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh have submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding immediate ban on the sale of laddus in packets with the temple’s logo, stating that the trust has not authorised the usage of the logo.

The trust Members of Salkanpur Temple in Sehore district have submitted the complaint against a group of women that sells the laddus as the temple prasad.

According to the trust Chairman Mahesh Upadhyay, they have received complaints from devotees about the quality of the laddus being sold as prasad by a women self-help group in the temple premises.

Upadhyay said they have demanded the Sehore Collector to order immediate ban on the use of the temple logo on the prasad packets and also on the sale of the laddus. He alleged that the quality of the laddus has not been tested by any lab.

The Salkanpur Temple, situated on a hillock, is a very famous temple of Hindu deity Vindhayvasini Bijasan Devi, considered an incarnation of Goddess Durga.