# India

Madhya Pradesh: Temple trust demands ban on sale of ‘prasad’

Members of the trust of a famous temple in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh have submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding immediate ban on the sale of laddus in packets with the temple’s logo, stating that the trust has not authorised the usage of the logo.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | September 28, 2024 10:11 pm

The trust Members of Salkanpur Temple in Sehore district have submitted the complaint against a group of women that sells the laddus as the temple prasad.

According to the trust Chairman Mahesh Upadhyay, they have received complaints from devotees about the quality of the laddus being sold as prasad by a women self-help group in the temple premises.

Upadhyay said they have demanded the Sehore Collector to order immediate ban on the use of the temple logo on the prasad packets and also on the sale of the laddus. He alleged that the quality of the laddus has not been tested by any lab.

The Salkanpur Temple, situated on a hillock, is a very famous temple of Hindu deity Vindhayvasini Bijasan Devi, considered an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

# India

Police use drone to search for rape accused

The police in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh deployed a thermal imaging drone fitted with night vision camera above a thickly forested area to track an absconding man accused of raping a five-year-old girl five days ago.

# India

Thana gheraoed after missing girl’s body found

The girl’s family and other residents of the building were frustrated with the police functioning, as they claimed that despite demanding the police for the past two days to break open the door of the locked flat in the building the police did nothing.

# India

Justice Suresh Kait new Chief Justice of MP High Court

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait took oath on Wednesday, as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The state Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to the Chief Justice at the swearing-in ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan here.