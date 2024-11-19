136th OSCC meeting highlights offshore asset protection

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the 136th Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) meeting in Hyderabad, Telangana, today. The meeting focused on assessing the preparedness and effectiveness of security measures for India’s offshore installations, which play a critical role in the nation’s energy security.

Director General of the ICG, Paramesh Sivamani, emphasized the strategic importance of offshore assets and called for comprehensive measures to safeguard them against potential threats.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the meeting brought together representatives from key stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Directorate General of Shipping, and other concerned ministries and agencies.

Established in 1978, the OSCC has been instrumental in shaping policies and providing strategic direction for offshore security. Over the years, it has effectively addressed challenges and coordinated efforts to ensure the safety of vital installations.