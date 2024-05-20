3 villages log 100 pc voting in UP’s Jhansi Lok Sabha seat

A sort of record was created in Uttar Pradesh where three villages in Jhansi Lok Sabha seat logged 100 per cent voting on Monday.

District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi’s hard work and determination created history as three villages of Saulda, Budni Narahat of block Madavara and village Bamhauri Nangal of block Birdha recorded 100 pc voting.

One voter each from these villages was called from Bengaluru and Delhi at government expenses to cast their votes.

On the instructions of the District Magistrate, efforts were being made for a long time to conduct 100 per cent voting in the district in a fair and peaceful manner.

According to reports there were 357 voters in the village Saulda. One of these voters, Sher Singh, works in Bengaluru.

All the voters were present in the village and had resolved to vote 100 percent, but due to Sher Singh’s absence from the village, their resolve seemed to be broken.

The District Magistrate took this as a challenge and the team of block level polling personnel, BLO, etc., collected Rs 18,000 among themselves and called Sher Singh by flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal. From there a government vehicle was sent and brought him to the village. By 1 pm on Monday, all 357 votes had been cast.

There were a total of 441 votes in village Bamhauri Nangal of Block Birdha.Of these, Jaideep was working as an Additional Private Secretary in the Home Ministry, Delhi.

The election process is also going on in Delhi. For this reason, Jaideep had important training regarding the elections on May 20. In such a situation, it seemed impossible for him to come to the village to cast his vote.

On receiving this information, District Magistrate Akshay, after talking to the senior officials in the Home Ministry, requested to conduct Jaideep’s training on some other date, and also expressed his intention to conduct 100 per cent voting.

On this, the Home Ministry officials agreed and allowed Jaideep to go to the village to cast his vote. Jaideep came to the village on Monday and cast his vote.

As a result, all 441 votes were cast in this village. Similarly, all 215 voters of village Budni Narahat of Block Madavara created a record by exercising their franchise.

Due to unemployment in the district, thousands of villagers have migrated to big cities in search of livelihood after harvest. If these villagers had returned, 100 per cent voting could have taken place in other villages as well.