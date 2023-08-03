13 Punjab dumpers seized for illegal mining in J&K

Thirteen dumper trucks of Punjab involved in illegal mining in riverbed of J&K’s Kathua district were on Thursday seized by the district mineral officer. Three dumpers, however, managed to flee.

Disclosing the seizure of the 13 Punjab dumpers for indulging in illegal mining in Gandial area of Kathua, District Mineral Officer Rajinder Singh Rana said acting on inputs of dumpers entering in Gandial areas from Pathankot side, a joint team of mining department and police rushed to the spot and caught all 11 vehicles on the spot while 2 more were seized at Taraf Tajwal.

Meanwhile, three dumpers fled from the spot and despite long chase by the mineral guards, the vehicles could not be stopped and entered in jurisdiction of Pathankot district of Punjab.

Advertisement

Some drivers tried to assault mining guards but an additional police party sent by SHO Lakhanpur on the directions of SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh overpowered the drivers and finally all the vehicles were driven to police post Gandial.

Strict warning was given to violators against lifting mineral from any stone crusher without e-challans and GST bills besides following the transportation guidelines and all rules of geology and mining department.