12th India-South Africa Navy Staff Talks focused on establishment of secure information exchange protocols

The 12th India-South Africa Navy Staff Talks explored operational interactions to address the evolving complexities in the maritime domain, through continued exchanges and exercises, such as IBSAMAR (India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise).

The Talks were held in New Delhi on August 27 – 28, further strengthening Navy-to-Navy collaboration between India and South Africa.

Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Nirbhay Bapna, ACNS (FCI) of the Indian Navy, and Rear Admiral David Maningi Mkhonto, Chief Director Maritime Strategy of the South African Navy, the talks underscored mutual commitment to strengthening naval ties and operational synergy.

In laying the groundwork for future cooperation, the talks this year focused on several pivotal areas, including operational training at improving readiness and efficiency; and the establishment of secure information exchange protocols between platforms.

The dialogue included opportunities for exchange of best practices in Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defence including Damage Control (NBCD); and Diving support, through Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE). A strong emphasis on personnel exchanges, and the potential for availing advanced training courses at respective training facilities were also deliberated.

The ongoing dialogue exemplifies a shared vision for Maritime Security and operational collaboration, and serves as a platform for fostering deeper cooperation between the South African Navy and the Indian Navy.