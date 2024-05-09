12 file nomination papers in Himachal for LS polls

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh (34), son of six-time former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and MP Pratibha Singh, filed his nomination papers as an Indian National Congress candidate for the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency (PC) on Thursday.

Sunder Singh Thakur (59), Congress MLA from Kullu, also filed his papers for the Mandi PC from Indian National Congress as a covering candidate.

Veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma (71) also filed his nomination papers as an Indian National Congress candidate for the Kangra PC.

A spokesperson for the election department said that besides Vikramaditya Singh and Anand Sharma, Himachal Janata Party candidate Narain Singh Dogra (64) of Pantehar Tehsil Palampur, district Kangra, also filed his nomination for the Kangra PC.

For Shimla Parliamentary constituency, Suresh Kumar (52) of Mohalla Ramdasiya, Nahan, district Sirmaur, filed his papers from Rashtriya Dev Bhoomi.

Similarly, for Hamirpur PC, Hem Raj (62) from Gharwasra, Dharampur, district Mandi, representing Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), filed his nomination papers. Rattan Chand Katoch (65) from Barsar, district Hamirpur, also from the BSP, filed his nomination for the Hamirpur PC as covering candidate.

Apart from this, Gopi Chand (69) from Bhater and Garib Daas Katoch (66) from Thana Bajuri, both from district Hamirpur, and Arun Ankesh Syal (34) from Rajol, Dehra Gopipur, district Kangra, representing Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal, filed their papers for the Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency.

Meanwhile, two persons filed nominations for the Assembly Constituencies.

Former MLA Ravi Thakur (62) from Gemur, district Lahaul and Spiti, filed two sets of his nomination papers on BJP ticket for by-elections to be held in Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Constituency.

Rajeev Sharma (40) of Gharoh in Bangana, district Una, filed his papers as an Independent candidate from Kutlehar Assembly constituency for the by-poll.

On the third day of filing of nominations, no nomination papers were filed from Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Gagret and Badsar Assembly Constituencies, the spokesperson said.