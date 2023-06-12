11-year-old mauled to death by street dogs in Kannur

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday.

The victim, Nihal Naushad, was a differently abled boy, and he could not speak, the police said.

The boy had gone missing from his home around 4 pm on Sunday. He was later found profusely bleeding in a vacant plot half a kilometre from his home.

The boy was found motionless and bleeding around waist during a search conducted by the police and the local people. Though he was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that Nihal Naushad was killed in the attack by street dogs in Kannur’s Muzhappilangad due to gross negligence on the part of the state government in controlling the menace of street dogs.