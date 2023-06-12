Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » 11-year-old mauled to death by street dogs in Kannur

11-year-old mauled to death by street dogs in Kannur

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that Nihal Naushad was by street dogs due to gross negligence on the part of the state government in controlling the menace of street dogs.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | June 12, 2023 10:56 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Advertisement

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old  boy was mauled to death by street dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday.

The victim, Nihal Naushad, was a differently abled  boy, and he could not speak, the police said.

The boy had gone missing from his home around 4 pm  on Sunday. He was later found profusely bleeding in a vacant plot half a kilometre from  his home.

The  boy  was found motionless and bleeding around waist during a search conducted by the police and the local people. Though he was taken to a hospital, his life could not be saved.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that Nihal Naushad was killed in the attack by street dogs in Kannur’s Muzhappilangad due to gross negligence on the part of the state government in controlling the menace of street dogs.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Three children charred in cylinder blast in MP’s Bhind district
Grammy-Winning New Age Pianist George Winston passes away at 73
Kollam Sudhi Actor And Mimicry Artist Dies In A Road Accident

Advertisement