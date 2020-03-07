In a tragic incident, eleven people were killed on the spot in a road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, on Saturday.

The horrific road accident took place in the early hours of Saturday when a SUV car with 14 people on board, collided with a tractor at NH-28 near Sarmastpur Healthcare in Muzaffarpur’s Kanti block. The accident was so intense that the SUV turned into pieces after collision.

The Muzaffarpur police reached the spot following the collision. Hundreds of people from around the area also gathered at the spot.

According to the police, the death toll may increase later.

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. The deceased are residents of Hathauri.

The dead bodies have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, Muzaffarpur.