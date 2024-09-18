26.72% polling in J&K till 11am

All the 24 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 26.72 per cent voter turnout till 11 am on Wednesday in the first phase of Assembly Elections in the Union Territory, said the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.

The first two hours till 9 am witnessed 11.11 per cent polling.

Long queues were seen outside the polling booths in South Kashmir even before polling started at 7 am.

Men and women were seen lining up outside the polling booths.

The polling for the first phase of General Elections to J&K Legislative Assembly in 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir began today with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting for their turn to exercise their right to franchise.

Polling began at 7 AM in all 3,276 polling stations. Earlier, mock drills were also conducted in all the polling stations.

The District Administrations have made elaborate arrangements at all polling stations for smooth polling.