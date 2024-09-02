1,000 playgrounds to be dedicated to football across UP: CM

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership sports in India have witnessed remarkable growth over the past decade. The Khelo India initiative, championed by the Prime Minister, has been a key driver of this progress.

In line with the Indian Football Association’s goals, 1,000 football-specific playgrounds are also being established, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday while addressing the audience as the chief guest at the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal football match, held at KD Singh Babu Stadium under the Chief Minister’s Cup.

Inspired by the PM’s vision, Uttar Pradesh has aligned itself with this mission, charting a new course by constructing playgrounds in all 57,000 Gram Panchayats across the state.

Additionally, the state is developing mini stadiums in its 825 development blocks and full-scale stadiums in all 75 districts.

CM Yogi stated that the Football Association envisions dedicating one stadium in every district and 18 divisions specifically for football, and the government fully supports this initiative to advance sports activities.

He said: “Uttar Pradesh has made significant contributions to the world of sports. Legendary hockey players like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu hailed from the state, with the latter having this stadium named in his honor. Uttar Pradesh has also made notable strides in football.”

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to sports, revealing that over 500 athletes who have won medals in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and World Championships have been directly recruited into government jobs. This support will continue in the future, he added.

CM Yogi also proudly mentioned that two players from Uttar Pradesh in the Indian hockey team have excelled in the Paris Olympics. Last year, hockey player Lalit Kumar Upadhyay was appointed as Deputy SP of UP Police, and soon, hockey player Raj Kumar Pal will also receive a direct appointment as Deputy SP of UP Police, Yogi stated.

On this occasion, Minister Girish Yadav, Indian Football Association President Kalyan Chaubey, Uttar Pradesh Krida Bharati President and Legislative Council Member Avnish Kumar Singh, former Legislative Council Member Mohsin Raza, UP Sports Director Dr RP Singh, etc., were present.