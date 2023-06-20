With a commitment to increase the income of farmers, the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh has come forward to provide the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to 100 per cent eligible farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

Having organised camps at gram panchayat and tehsil levels to resolve the issues of all farmers who were deprived of the scheme for one reason or the other, the state government has decided to conduct camps at the government agriculture seed stores in each development block from 24th June. The aim of these camps is to address every problem of the farmers and to ensure that the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is credited to the accounts of all the eligible farmers.

On behalf of Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, an order has been issued in this regard to all the District Magistrates, Director of Agriculture and all the Deputy Directors of Agriculture.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was implemented in the state in December 2018. Prior to disbursing the 14th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Central government has made it mandatory to conduct land surveys for all eligible farmers, link their bank accounts with Aadhaar, and complete the e-KYC process. Subsequent installments will be made through the Aadhaar-related gateways.

In this sequence, camps were organized in each gram panchayat of the district from 22nd May to 10th June. Similarly, camp sessions are being conducted at all tehsil headquarters in the state from 13th to 23rd June.

Notably, through these camp sessions, problems of approximately 2.352 lakh farmers have been addressed and resolved, which include 455,000 e-KYC verifications, 548,000 land surveys, 439,000 bank account linkages with Aadhaar, verification of 286,000 open-source registered farmers, and new registrations of 266,000 farmers.

According to the directive issued, the tasks of land survey, linking bank accounts with Aadhaar, and conducting e-KYC have not been completed for 100% of the eligible farmers, which may result in them being deprived of the benefits of the farmer’s scheme.

The directive mentions several other reasons also for the scheme eluding an eligible farmer, including not applying through the PM-Kisan portal via the open-source option, or non-acceptance of application sent through the open-source option as well as pending application.

Additionally, the application may have been approved earlier, but the subsequent installments are not being received due to issues with updating of the land records. Furthermore, even after the verification of the land records of previously approved farmers, the linking of Aadhaar with their bank accounts has not been completed.

The government is now prioritizing to provide benefits to all eligible farmers in these categories through organisation of camps.

According to the directive, the PM-Kisan beneficiary satisfaction camp will be set up at the government seed stores of all development blocks in the state. It will involve the participation of technical assistants, accountants, common service centers, and representatives from the post office.

The concerned District Magistrate will decide the panel of personnel for the camp. All the concerned personnel will be present in the camp from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on every office day to solve the problems of the farmers.

Deputy Agriculture Directors will be the nodal officers for organizing the camp and ensuring the availability of necessary resources. Additionally, they will compile the progress of the camp daily from all development blocks and report it to the Agriculture Department.