10 special trains for Mahakumbh travellers from Ranchi

Ten special trains will be operated from the Ranchi Railway Division for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. These trains will pass through Ranchi Railway Station while connecting various regions. The operation of these trains will provide convenience to a large number of people traveling from Ranchi to attend the Kumbh, an official statement said on Tuesday.

To ensure that maximum trains operate from or via Ranchi for the Kumbh, Minister of State for Defense and MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss this matter.

He requested that trains for the Kumbh be routed through Ranchi. This would enable people from districts like Ranchi, Ramgarh, Khunti, Hazaribagh, Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, Koderma, Chatra, Latehar, Purulia, Jamshedpur, and Seraikela-Kharsawan to easily travel to the Kumbh.

The special trains scheduled on various dates for the Kumbh will make pilgrimage travel more convenient for passengers from these areas.

Seth expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the operation of Kumbh special trains. He stated that this is the first time Ranchi has been granted such a large number of trains for the Kumbh Mela. All these trains will pass through Ranchi station, and a sufficient number of seats will be made available from Ranchi.

The Railways is making every arrangement to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience. These trains will include general class, sleeper class, and AC coaches. Adequate reserved seats will be arranged for passengers traveling from Ranchi.

Seth also urged people to ensure maximum participation in this grand festival of Sanatan Dharma, the Mahakumbh, which is held once every 12 years. He encouraged more and more devotees to attend and take part in this significant religious event.

The Mahakumbh Mela special trains will be operated from these regions. All these trains will stop at Ranchi station and pass through it on their way. A total of 38 operations of these trains will take place.