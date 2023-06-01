10 Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Gurugram

Haryana Police have arrested 10 shooters associated with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar from Gurugram district.

The police seized four pistols, 28 live cartridges, two vehicles (a Scorpio and a Honda City), and seven police uniforms from the possession of the accused. One of the vehicles recovered was reported stolen from Delhi.

Sharing the information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar alias Anil, Harjot Singh alias Leela, Ajay Isharwalia alias Punjabi, Prince alias Golu, Joginder alias Joga, Sandeep alias Deep, and Sinderpal alias Bittu.

All the above seven accused were arrested on specific input from Mehandwada, Bhondsi, Gurugram while they were plotting to commit a crime.

After interrogating them, their three other companions named Dharmendra alias Dharma, Deepak alias Dilawar, and Bharat were also apprehended near Rajiv Chowk Devi Lal Stadium. These 10 shooters belong to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the arrested individuals were active shooters of the gang led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. They had come to Gurugram to carry out a major dacoity and kidnapping.

Their plan involved posing as police officers, with Joginder alias Joga acting as a fake police inspector, and the other members wearing police uniforms during the crime. The intention was to kidnap someone and demand a ransom of crores of rupees.

The accused confessed that they carried out these crimes under the instructions of Goldie Brar, Rohit Godara, and Veeru, who are believed to be residing abroad. They had brought police uniforms, belts, shoes, and other items to facilitate their operations in Gurugram.

The gang members maintained regular contact with Goldie Brar and others abroad, following their instructions to carry out kidnappings and collect ransom.

It was also revealed that multiple cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, including charges of robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, theft, assault, possession of illegal weapons, etc.

These cases have been filed in various districts of Haryana, including Bhiwani, Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Gurugram as well as Mohali (Punjab), and Rajasthan.

Jogendra alias Joga is the leader of the arrested gang members and is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.