10 guarantees given by Congress will be fulfilled in 4 years: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the 10 guarantees given by the Congress are for five years and the government will fulfill them in the next four years.

He said this during the Question Hour in the House on Thursday.

Responding to a joint question by MLAs Vinod Kumar and Prakash Rana about the government’s guarantee of providing 300 units of free electricity, the chief minister said that the guarantees given by the Congress will be fulfilled.

“Not only this, along with fulfilling the guarantees in the next four years, the state’s economy will also be brought back on track,” he claimed.

The chief minister said that his government would not stop any scheme related to the general public.

He said that the government will open institutes as per the requirement.

The chief minister said that the scheme of 125 units of free electricity started by the former BJP government is continuing and Rs. 1044 crore is being spent on this scheme in the current financial year and out of this Rs. 300 crore subsidy has been given by the present government during its regime within 100 days.

The chief minister said that the scheme of free electricity up to 60 units was launched by former Chief Minister Late Virbhadra Singh, while the scheme of free electricity from 60 to 125 units was started by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

He challenged the opposition that if he is lying then the opposition can bring a case of breach of privilege against him. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also asked supplementary questions on the same issue and said that people are eagerly waiting for 300 units of electricity.

Responding to a joint question by MLAs Vipin Singh Parmar, Chaitanya Sharma, Sudhir Sharma and Pawan Kajal regarding the expansion of Gaggal Airport in Kangra, Sukhu informed the house that it will be ensured that no poor man’s house gets destroyed during the expansion of Kangra’s Gaggal Airport.

The state government will bring a rehabilitation plan for the people displaced by the expansion of this airport, he added.

He said that Rs 10,000 crore would be spent on the expansion of this airport and out of this, two thousand crore rupees will be spent on land acquisition.

The chief minister said that the expansion of Kangra Airport is necessary from the point of view of the country’s security and tourism.

He said that work is going on the techno-feasibility report regarding the expansion of this airport, while the social impact assessment report has been received by the government, on which a public hearing is scheduled on April 10 and April 11. He informed that 1446 families of 14 villages would be displaced due to the expansion of this airport.

Sukhu said that the high level committee of the government will elaborate the social impact assessment report and only after that the government will move forward.