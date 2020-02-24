Roasted chana and peanut chaat contains essential fatty acids (omega 3, 6 and 9) to improve your metabolism, balance hormones and increase good cholesterol (HDL). Being a good source of vitamin E, niacin, folate, protein and manganese, this chaat keeps you satiated for a longer duration. Mix it with finely chopped tomatoes, onion, boiled potato, green chillies and fresh coriander leaves adding a little salt and lemon juice for a great taste. Munch it when you have those cravings or small hunger pangs in between your main meals. It is one such a snack that can easily be added to your healthy diet. It is quite delicious as well. Although peanuts are high in fats but the majority of fats are heart-healthy mono and polyunsaturated fat which can help lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol. Try this quick and easy to make healthy chaat at home.

Here is the quick recipe:

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Peanuts: 1 cup

Roasted chana: 1 cup

Onion: 1 (medium)

Tomato: 1 (medium)

Boiled potato: ½

Green chillies: 2

Coriander leaves: 1 handful

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Mustard oil: 1 tbsp

Curry leaves: 4-5

Method

Heat oil in a pan. Add curry leaves. Saute for few seconds until they are crisp. Add peanuts. Roast for three to four minutes stirring on low flame. Add roasted chana. Saute for two minutes. Turn the flame off and transfer all the roasted ingredients in a big mixing bowl. Chop onion, tomato, green chillies, boiled potato and coriander leaves finely.

Add these finely chopped vegetables into the mixture of the roasted ingredients. Add some salt and lemon juice. Mix well and serve crunchy and fresh. Garnish the serving bowl with few coriander leaves. You can top the bowl with some sev bhujia also.

Beneficial antioxidants and phytochemicals are most concentrated in the thin and papery skin of peanuts and bhuna chana. So eating them with their skins intact can be better for health.