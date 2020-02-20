Sabudana, also known as tapioca pearls, is usually considered as a staple meal during Navratri, Shivaratri, Janamashtami and Ekadashi fasts. It is a wholesome food which is derived from the extracts of the plant roots. Although high in calories, you can have it in moderation to enjoy its health benefits.

People who fast, love to have this snack dish as it gives energy. Having a good amount of fibre, this food helps in digestion and prevents constipation. Sabudana is high in calcium, magnesium and iron. All these minerals help to strengthen bones and prevent arthritis and osteoporosis. Being a rich source of potassium, it keeps cholesterol and blood pressure under control. It promotes healthy blood flow and thus lowers strain on heart.

Many dishes like sabudana cutlet, papad, kheer etc. can be prepared using this food ingredient. Sabudana khichdi is one of the most popular gluten-free dishes loved as ‘saatvik vrat’ food. It is easy and quick to make. Also, it is light on the stomach and still very filling and satisfying. Here is the recipe:

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Sabudana: 1 cup

Peanuts: 1 handful

Potato: 1 (large)

Green chillies: 3

Green coriander leaves: 1 handful

Sendha namak: 1.5 tsp

Black pepper powder: ½ tsp

Pure ghee: 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds: 1 tsp

Method

Wash sabudana thoroughly until the water becomes clean while washing it. Soak it in one cup of water overnight in a closed container. Finely chop green chillies and coriander leaves. Boil potato and cut it into small cubes. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds. When cumin seeds start to crackle, add peanuts and shallow fry them until golden crisp. Add cubes of boiled potato and shallow fry them until golden crispy. Add green chillies and saute for a minute.

Add soaked sabudana, sendha namak and black pepper powder. Mix all ingredients well. Stir occasionally on medium-low flame for seven to eight minutes. Add coriander leaves and mix well. Turn off the flame and serve hot with green coriander-mint chutney.

Tips to make non-sticky sabudana khichdi:

Wash sabudana thoroughly at least six to seven times until the water becomes clean and clear. Rub sabudana with your hands while washing it to remove as much white powdery starch as possible.

You cannot soak sabudana to cook it instantly. It takes at least five to six hours to soak it properly. So you have to plan ahead of time if you want to cook it.

Soak sabudana in equal amount of water as that of the quantity of sabudana taken. For example if you have taken one cup of sabudana then soak it in one cup of water. Cover it after soaking. If it is soaked in excess water, it becomes mushy and if it is soaked in less than required water, it will become dry and hard to chew.

Do not stir sabudana frequently while cooking it. It can lead to sabudana lumps.

Do not overcook. Otherwise, the khichdi will become chewy.

If you want to store soaked sabudana, keep it in an airtight container and store in a refrigerator safe for three days.

Sabudana khichdi is basically a Maharashtrian food that has become popular all across India as a famous vrat food. However, there is no hard and fast rule to eat it only during fast. You can enjoy it any day any time.