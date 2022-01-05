4 amazing benefits of sago seeds- the fasting food

No Indian fasting is complete without a dish made of Sabudana. Whether it is the savory khichdi or the sweet kheer, dishes made of this food product can make your fasting healthier and tastier. Extracted from the edible part of the tropical palm tree root, sabudana or sago have been a staple food for people living in the Tropical regions for a long time. It is a wholesome food and is packed with several health benefits, which force you to make it a part of your diet.

Whether you are a fitness freak looking for an energy-boosting pre-workout/post-workout food rich in vitamins and minerals, or an inherently petite person aiming to gain some bodyweight but healthily, Sabudana is the ultimate solution.

Sago is high in calories because it is made of starch. The starches are complex carbs that contain multiple connected glucose molecules, which are used by the body to produce energy. This food product is not very nutritious but is carb-dense. It contains a small amount of protein and vitamins. So you must be careful with your portion size, especially when you are trying to shed kilos. The best thing about sabudana is that it is gluten-free and can be an excellent substitute for wheat-based flour and grains and people suffering from celiac disease.

Know the great benefits of Sabudana

Builds muscles and bones- Sabudana helps a lot in building muscles. It also keeps you fit while maintaining weight. Good amounts of calcium, iron, and vitamins in Sabudana are extremely beneficial for maintaining strong bones and essential flexibility.

Prevents stomach problems: If you suffer from a stomach problem, Sabudana can be eaten in such a situation. It corrects the digestive system and also treats problems of flatulence and indigestion. Sabudana is extremely light for the stomach and it has a cooling effect on the digestive system. So Sabudana is considered to be the best food for summers.

Reduces the risk of heart disease: Sabudana can help reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels. This is because it contains a good amount of starch amylose.

Controls blood pressure: Potassium present in Sabudana improves blood circulation. It controls blood pressure and is also beneficial for muscle strength. It is naturally gluten-free.

Sabudana or tapioca pearls might be well-known solely for their high calorie and starch content, but they are in fact, a wholesome food supplying numerous essential nutrients including B vitamins, calcium, iron, and other minerals, as well as flavonoid, tannin antioxidants. These tiny white spheres aid in digestion, supply instant energy, improve heart health, besides preventing neural tube defects in pregnancy and, enhance nervous system operations. Add sabudana to your regular diet today and consume it in measured portions, to reap its spectacular benefits for overall health.