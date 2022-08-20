‘Synthesis of Difference’ depicts the confluence of cultures

The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) organizes a meaningful exhibition by Korean and Indian contemporary artists, promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.

With the theme ‘Synthesis of Difference’ the exhibition portrays the amalgamation of classic + modern, analogue + digital, static + kinetic through new media art, paintings, animation, video art, installation, and performances by bringing together works of 4 country representative artists from South Korea and 6 Indian artists.

The opening ceremony was marked with the presence of dignitaries H.E. Chang Jae Bok, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Adwaita Gadanayak (Director General of National Gallery of Modern Art), Jaya Asokan (Director of India Art Fair), Mahinder Sehgal (Programme Director of Indian Council for Cultural Relations), and the Artists and Curators.

A total of 10 artists have participated in the exhibition, including Lee Lee-Nam, Lee Jeong Lok, and Haru. K, Jihyoung Park, Harpreet Singh, Paribartana Mohanty, Neha G. Verma, Birendra Kumar Yadav, B Ajay Sharma, and Ghazala Parveen.

H.E. Chang Jae Bok, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, said, “Through this exhibition, art lovers and you will have a unique opportunity to appreciate the rich artistic traditions of Korea and India, realize the subtle similarities and differences in our two countries’ artistic creations and develop mutual understanding.”, rightly summing up the essence of this exhibition.

The exhibition is on view till 30 September at Nam June Park Hall, Korean Cultural Centre India.