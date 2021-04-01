With an aim to help the student community become better suited to address the issues of tomorrow and to facilitate the change that the nation needs, SRCC is launching the 13th edition of its annual management fest- BUSINESS CONCLAVE 2021 “Unmuting Ideas, Unravelling Possibilities”.

Presented by Warwick University, co-sponsored by Nescafé and powered by Real11 and associated with BSE, Business Conclave is scheduled for April 3rd and 4th and will be held virtually due to the pandemic. Turning this obstacle into an opportunity, the team is all set to host some internationally acclaimed speakers as well.

SRCC Business Conclave has been successful in taking forward this 13-year-old legacy which has been graced by eminent personalities like PM Narendra Modi, Late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Late Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Mukesh Ambani, Adi Godrej, Gautam Adani and Naina Lad Kidwai amongst many others.

The highlights of the Business Conclave 2021 are informative speaker sessions, first-ever Masterclasses, and competitive events that will test participants’ knowledge and thinking abilities.

Facilitating discussions on various topics ranging from policy to finance, journalism to economics, politics to law, everyone will have something or the other to take away from Business Conclave.

Here is what Business Conclave 2021 has to offer:

Speaker Sessions: Business Conclave 2021 would be presenting speakers from diverse domains who have made their mark in their respective fields. Those attending the event can expect to witness the likes of:

Hon’ble Prakash Javadekar – Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Minister of Information and Broadcasting Sanjiv Mehta – Chairman and MD, Hindustan Unilever Limited NR Narayana Murthy – Co-Founder Infosys Naveen Jindal- Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. Hon’ble Justice N.V. Ramana – Next CJI of India Kanwal Rekhi – First Indian-American Founder and CEO to take venture-backed company public on the NASDAQ Hon’ble Federico Salas Lotfe – Ambassador of Mexico to India Hon’ble Hester M. Peirce – Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission, USA Kunal Shah – Founder of Cred Sanjeev Sanyal- Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance Abhishek Manu Singhvi- Indian Lawyer and Politician India in 2030 panel – Yashish Dahiya (CEO, Policybazaar), Atul Chaturvedi (Chairman, Shree Renuka Sugars), Hon’ble PC Pant (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India), Deepak Bagla (Managing Director and CEO of Invest India) moderated by Mr. Ravi Krishnan (Deputy Executive Editor) Anil Agarwal – Founder & Chairman, Vedanta Group Zakir Khan- Standup Comedian Aravind Panagariya – First Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Kiran Bedi – First woman IPS Officer of India B.K. Shivani – Globally renowned spiritual guide and mentor Vikram Chandra – Indian- American Writer, Scriptwriter of Sacred Games Manoj Kohli- Former CEO, Bharti Airtel and current India Head of Softbank FICCI Billion Dollar Panel – Mr. Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder, Lenskart), Mr. Anchit Nayar (CEO, Nykaa Retail), Mr. Rohit Kapoor(CEO, OYO India), Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal (Founder, Ola Cabs) Vivek Bindra- Founder at Bada Business and Motivational Speaker Rahul Bajoria – Chief Economist at Barclays Rahul Subramanium- Standup Comedian Anuv Jain- Indian Singer

Masterclasses – For the first time ever, Business Conclave 2021 has come up with engaging Masterclasses that would allow attendees to delve deeper into the fields of their interests.

Gambler’s Fallacy on Stock Market by CA Rachna Ranade, stock market expert and youtuber with 2M+ subscribers

CA Rachna Ranade will be delivering a masterclass that covers the fundamentals of stock market and explains the phenomenon of Gambler’s Fallacy and its impact on decision making.

Storytelling and creative writing by Dhruv Sehgal, Lead actor and writer, Little Things, Netflix

The Conclave is not just restricted to the conventional fields of economics and finance, instead it intends to cater to people with varied interests. Dhruv Sehgal would be hosting an extensive 1.5-hour masterclass covering different aspects of writing like characters, narrative style, dialogue writing, writing for the web and its objectives.

Events –BUSINESS CONCLAVE 2021 organizes various challenging, enthralling and thought-provoking events that are sure to leave the participants fascinated and enlightened at the same time.

University Fair: Presented by RMIT University, the event would also host its annual University Fair on a virtual platform with university admission representatives from top global universities like the University of Warwick, Durham University and many more.

SRCC BUSINESS CONCLAVE 2021 welcomes each and every one with great enthusiasm, don’t miss out on this opportunity!