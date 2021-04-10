The Economics Society of Shri Ram College of Commerce is going to conduct the ninth edition of the Shri Ram Economics Summit, Asia’s largest undergraduate economics festival online from 10-11 April.

The event would begin at 9:30 AM on both days. Those interested in attending the sessions can visit the official website-http://ecosocsrcc.com/sres.

The speaker-line up for the event includes Industrial stalwarts, Global CEOs, leaders, and journalistic tycoons. Those tuning in can expect to interact with the following speakers, and frontrunners of their respective fields:

Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India’s Most Renowned Investor

Mr. Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor, NDTV India

Dr. C. Rangarajan, Former RBI Governor

Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India

Mr. Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health, Delhi Government

Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defense Secretary, Government of India

Mr. Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte

Mr. Abidali Neemuchwala, Former MD and CEO, Wipro

Ms. Anshula Kant, MD and CFO, World Bank

Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India

Mr. Ajay Maken, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee

Mr. Anil Sardana, MD and CEO Adani Transmissions Limited

Dr. Shekhar Shah Director-General, NCAER

Prof. Harsh V Pant, Head, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF

Mr. Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America

Akash Banerjee, Host, The Deshbhakt Youtube Channel

In collaboration with the leading think tanks of the country, SRES 2021 allows the delegates to engage, discuss and delve deeper into the most critical issues of the world today.

Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW): Energy Transition and Investment Trends in Emerging Economies.

Moreover, five innovative competitions will also be held as part of the event making it a perfect place for aspiring entrepreneurs, economists, policymakers and businessmen to test their mettle.