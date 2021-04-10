The Economics Society of Shri Ram College of Commerce is going to conduct the ninth edition of the Shri Ram Economics Summit, Asia’s largest undergraduate economics festival online from 10-11 April.
The event would begin at 9:30 AM on both days. Those interested in attending the sessions can visit the official website-http://ecosocsrcc.com/sres.
The speaker-line up for the event includes Industrial stalwarts, Global CEOs, leaders, and journalistic tycoons. Those tuning in can expect to interact with the following speakers, and frontrunners of their respective fields:
- Mr. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India’s Most Renowned Investor
- Mr. Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor, NDTV India
- Dr. C. Rangarajan, Former RBI Governor
- Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India
- Mr. Satyendar Jain, Minister of Health, Delhi Government
- Dr. Ajay Kumar, Defense Secretary, Government of India
- Mr. Punit Renjen, Global CEO, Deloitte
- Mr. Abidali Neemuchwala, Former MD and CEO, Wipro
- Ms. Anshula Kant, MD and CFO, World Bank
- Mr. Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India
- Mr. Ajay Maken, General Secretary, All India Congress Committee
- Mr. Anil Sardana, MD and CEO Adani Transmissions Limited
- Dr. Shekhar Shah Director-General, NCAER
- Prof. Harsh V Pant, Head, Strategic Studies Programme, ORF
Mr. Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America
Akash Banerjee, Host, The Deshbhakt Youtube Channel
In collaboration with the leading think tanks of the country, SRES 2021 allows the delegates to engage, discuss and delve deeper into the most critical issues of the world today.
Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW): Energy Transition and Investment Trends in Emerging Economies.
Moreover, five innovative competitions will also be held as part of the event making it a perfect place for aspiring entrepreneurs, economists, policymakers and businessmen to test their mettle.