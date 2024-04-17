Shovana Narayan enchants audience with ‘Ram Aagaman’ performance

Celebrated dancer and Padma Shri awardee Shovana Narayan, along with 19 members of her repertory ASAVARI, presented a special dance performance titled ‘Ram Aagaman’ at Kamani Auditorium here recently.

The event was held in association with Smita Srivastav (Chairperson “CONFLUENCE”), Co-Curator “Bharat Mahotsav” and Palka Grover (President, New Delhi Social Workers’ Association).

The programme showcased the time span beginning with Lord Ram’s birth to Sita’s disappearance in the womb of Mother Earth.

Sangita Saxena (First Lady of Delhi – wife, Lt Gov of Delhi V K Saxena), Meenakshi Lekhi (Ministry of Culture, Govt of India), Sachchidanand Joshi (Member Secretary, IGNCA Chairperson) and Sandhya Purecha (Sangeet Natak Akademi) attended the event.

The production delved into depths integrating cultural geography and visual arts through deep conversation on the topics: “Following the Footsteps of Sri Ram in Punjab” by Lady Kishwar Desai and “Darshan of Sri Ram in Hand-Held Paintings” by Dr. Alka Pande, where she states, “Sri Ram epitomises Bhakti, on thinking deeply about Ram Agaman I wanted to deconstruct Ram in today’s context – a pillar of righteousness.

As Lady Kishwar took the audience through the path taken by Sri Ram in Punjab and beyond, she made insightful remarks as, “We don’t normally connect Shri Ram or his journey with Punjab however if you trace your way back to when India was larger than what it is, you see references coming from Punjab before it was divided, made to Valmiki, Shri Ram and Sita, very much to Bharat, Luv and Kush and most importantly Kekayi who belonged to this part of the land.”

With its unique treatment and point of view, “RAM AAGAMAN” focused on less familiar incidents in Ram’s life: such as Ram’s intense prayer to Goddess Durga for victory in the battle at Lanka and his offering of one of his ‘lotus eyes’ to her; effect of his arrival on step-brother Bharat and his wife Mandvi who had ruled undisturbed for 14 years even though as ‘regent’ and on the common citizen.

Gratified with her rendition of the arrival of Lord Ram, the Prince of Ayodhya, Guru Shovana Narayan remarked, “The production is differently treated and centres on the effect Lord Ram’s arrival had on people: such as on Sita, maid Manthra, step-mother Kaikeyi, brother Bharat, on Ravana, the King of Lanka and on the washerman of his kingdom. His arrival stirred up a series of emotions, whereby the absence or the presence of ‘Ramatva’ (noble, sense of duty and accountability) became evident. I am certain that our rendition of Sri Ram through various emotions will give some food for thought to the audiences.”

As the entire production paid homage to Goddess Durga on the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri, it showed how even Sri Ram invoked the blessings of Devi Durga.