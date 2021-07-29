‘Fleeting Footprints of Light’, an exhibition of photographs by Kolkata-based artist and photographer Mala Mukerjee presents a mix of colour and abstract compositions – a play with light, exploring the limits of form, colour and texture.

A graduate in Applied Art & Design Studies in Photography from the London Guildhall University, Mukerjee’s work has been exhibited in all major cities of India as well as in Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Greece, Indonesia and in London, Oxford and Cambridge (UK).

“My quest has always been to capture the fleeting footprints of light on objects, no matter how ordinary they may be. The works on display on this show are a continuation of that search.

“If I were to look back on my long innings as a photographer, I will admit I am most comfortable when I am in a position to let my imagination ramble free and take me to wherever they will. I enjoy playing with light and exploring the limits of form, colour and texture. The end-product sometimes surprises me, for light is a master painter. Objects get transformed by their magical touch. I try to capture those moments for you.

The ongoing exhibition has a mix of colour and abstract compositions, says the artist, “Every work has a special place in my memory, an association of joy and happiness if you will. It is this joy that I want to share with you.”

The online exhibition is on view from July 26-August 8 on the website of the India International Centre.