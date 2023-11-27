Exhibition of abstract art in Delhi

The national capital is witnessing an art exhibition this week at the Stainless Gallery, New Friends Colony, focusing on abstract art.

Varunjai Sahni’s “Sarvam” is the journey of Art, Healing & Creativity. The art exhibition which commenced on November 25 will conclude on December 4.

Rama Pandey (Author, Theatre Artist & Journalist) opened the exhibition on Saturday, November 25 in the presence of distinguished guests from different walks of life. This immersive exhibition of abstract art invites viewers to explore the tapestry of emotions that lie within us all.

Advertisement

Sahni’s paintings are vibrant, expressive and each one is a unique journey into the human soul. His use of colours is masterful, with each hue carefully chosen to evoke a specific feeling. From the soothing azure depths of the ocean to the fiery embrace of the sun, Sahni’s paintings transport viewers to a realm of deep introspection and healing.

“Art is my way of living and expressing life,” said Sahni. “It’s like a balm for the soul, a refuge from the storms of life. It is a mirror that reflects our deepest selves, and a window that reveals the infinite possibilities of the human spirit. Through my artwork, I invite viewers to embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing. May my work ignite the spark of creativity within us all, and inspire us to transform our lives and the world around us.”