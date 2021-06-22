IIHMR University, Jaipur, a leading healthcare institution that has its prime focus in generating a talent pool that contributes immensely in the health sector organized Pharma Conclave 2021 that focused on ‘Innovations in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Management’.

Dr SD Gupta, Trustee Secretary, IIHMR University, Chief Guest, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary-General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance; Former MD, Abbott Healthcare, and Dr PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University were the eminent speakers. The Pharma Conclave 2021 was an interaction between the industry and academia.

Dr Saurabh Kumar, Dean School of Pharmaceutical Management, IIHMR University chaired the discussion in Panel-1 that focused on ‘Challenges and Future Innovative Strategies for the Pharmaceutical Industry in the Covid Era’.

Panel -1 had panellists Gagan Bharadwaj, Senior Vice President – Supply Chain, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vivek Rathod, Senior Manager, Eversana Consulting, and Dr Tanveer Naved, Joint Head, Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Amity University, Noida. Rubina Khan, Marketing Manager, Hematology AsiaPacific, Novartis, moderated the panel discussion 1.

Panel-2 focused on ‘Current Trends in Domestic and International Pharmaceutical Market’. Panel-2 had panellists Anand Namdeo, Brand Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dinesh Pandey, Head Analytics, Pharma Ace, Priyank V Thakkar, Co-founder, UP Pharmaceuticals, and Parul Thakur, Manager Operations, Aster Medcity.

Dr Pramod Kumar Rajput, Vertical Head and Senior Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceutical Limited chaired the session and Sudeep Pradhan, Manager, Emerging Markets and Europe, Cipla, moderated Panel discussion -2.

Dr Saurabh Kumar, Dean School of Pharmaceutical Management, IIHMR University said, “The whole world is facing an unprecedented situation of COVID pandemic, and it is becoming imperative that we should develop the future road map so that we can prepare us for combatting a pandemic of this magnitude. Taking into consideration this conclave has been planned to bring together the academia and the industry to deliberate on the idea that how innovation and good management practices can be embedded in the areas of Pharmaceutical Sciences. The students attending the conclave will get an opportunity to interact with industry experts, senior pharma alumni and will receive insights in the areas of Pharmaceutical Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Brand Management, Pharmaceutical Consulting and Pharma Regulations.”

Dr PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, “The Pharma Conclave 2021 has been planned to discuss and deliberate on the innovation in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Management. We all know Pharmaceutical is the only industry during the time of COVID-19 which saved lives of people. The Indian Pharmaceutical industry has played a very critical role during this pandemic by coming up with lot of innovations. Despite COVID-19 being a public health challenge, the Pharmaceutical Industry has been providing a lot of insights and innovations like drug innovations in terms of technological innovations. This Conclave will be extremely useful for those who would like to pursue their careers in the Pharmaceutical Industry”.

Parul Thakur, Manager Operations, Aster Medcity spoke on how to launch inventions and patent them. She said, “The process of patenting the whole process takes time. The whole process must be smoothened and shortened allowing the inventor of the product to market the same and also launch it in the market well on time.”