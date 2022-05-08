Mother’s Day celebrated across India

Mother’s Day, a special occasion that honours all mothers, was celebrated across India on Sunday.

Mother’s Day is a day to honour all mothers’ incalculable and selfless contributions to their children’s success. It’s also a day to give thanks for that.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, people across India in different ways expressed their gratitude towards their mothers which also included Facebook posts, Instagram and Twitter posts.

People across the country celebrated this day by giving surprise gifts to their mothers, while some took their mothers out to lunch and dinner and some even prepared meals for their mothers at home.

Mother’s Day is celebrated in a number of countries worldwide. However, not all

countries celebrate it on the same day. It is observed on the second Sunday in May in numerous countries. India is one such country. In India, Mother’s Day is on May 8 this year.

Mother’s Day is a special occasion that honours all mothers, who are sometimes overlooked for their contributions. While mothers have always held a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of honouring Mother’s Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s.

According to some versions, Mother’s Day was first observed in 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis in the United States, in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several parts of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day today, Healthians – a technology-driven diagnostics start-up, launched ‘Health on Wheels’ with a vision of ‘Har Jan Swasth’, making it easier for millions of Indians to get tested and stay healthy.

Healthains has also announced to set up a free breast cancer screening camp for ‘women in police in Gurugram’ as a gesture of thanks from society.

The ‘Health on Wheels’ was inaugurated by Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran at Healthians’ head office on Sunday.

Currently trusted and patronised by over 2.6 million households in the country, Healthians is poised for a quantum leap as it seeks to further expand its services with the ‘Health on Wheels’.

At present, the ‘Health on Wheels’ will be available in Delhi NCR and by December this year, the service will also be operational in several other cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore with a vision to cover remote areas where the health screening is easily not accessible by all.