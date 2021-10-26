IRCTC to operate series departure of Shri Ramayana Yatra trains for pilgrims

IRCTC is the premier travel and tourism company under the Ministry of Railways and one of the largest operators of mass tourism in the country.

With the aim to promote religious tourism in the country, IRCTC has planned a series of departures of Shri Ramayana Yatra Train with the festive season approaching shortly and gradual resumption of domestic tourism in the post-pandemic era.

IRCTC will be starting the series of departures of the religious tours from the different directions of the country to all important places connected with the life of Lord Shri Ram. IRCTC has planned the train tour packages utilizing its Pilgrim Special Tourist Trains and Deluxe Tourist Trains duly understanding the requirement of the budget and premium segment tourists.

The first departure on the Ramayana Circuit will commence on 7th November ex-New Delhi followed by four other departures in the subsequent months.

12 Nights/13 Days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex Madurai, departure 16.11.2021

To meet the requirement of the pilgrim tourist market of South India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex-Madurai with its budget-segment train comprising of Sleeper Class coaches. The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

16 Nights/17 Days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex Sri Ganganagar, departure 25.11.2021

For budget segment tourists of North India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex- Sri Ganganagar with its Pilgrim Special tourist trains. The train will start from Sri Ganganagar with boarding and de-boarding points at Abohar- Malout, Bhatinda, Barnala, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt., Kurukshethra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt., Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Agra Fort, Itawah and Kanpur will cover Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameswaram, Kanchipuran and will return to Sri Ganganagar.

7 Nights/8 Days Shri Ram Path Yatra ex Pune, departure 27.11.2021

To meet the demands of the religious tourism market of Western and Central India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ram Path Yatra ex-Pune with its Pilgrim Special tourist train comprising of Sleeper Class and AC 3 Tier coaches offering an all-inclusive tour package. The train will start from Pune with boarding and de-boarding points at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon. Jalgaon and Bhusawal and will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return back to Pune.

7 Nights/8 Days Shri Ram Path Yatra ex Sabarmati, departure 25.12.2021

IRCTC will be operating Shri Ram Path Yatra originating from Sabarmati with its Pilgrim Special tourist train offering an all-inclusive tour package. The train will start from Sabarmati with boarding and de-boarding points at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodra, Godhara, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and will cover Ayodhya, Janakpur, Varanasi, Sitamarhi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and finally return back to Sabarmati.

IRCTC is offering standard and comfort category facilities in the packages. While the standard category package on Sleeper Class is priced at Rs 900/- plus taxes per person per day, the comfort category package on AC 3-Tier is priced at Rs 1500/- plus taxes per passenger per day only.

In addition to the above trains, IRCTC is already operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex-New Delhi all-inclusive package with its new fully air-conditioned deluxe tourist train for the premium segment tourists. The tour will commence from 7th November and end on 23rd November 2021. The tour package has been received very well by the market and the train is already fully booked. IRCTC will be soon launching more Shri Ramayana Yatra packages with deluxe train soon.

The company has planned the train tour packages adhering to all health protocols for ensuring the safety of the passengers amidst the ongoing pandemic.

With the increasing demand for the Ramayana Circuit train tour package, IRCTC will operate more such Shri Ramayana Yatra trains in the near future. While all booking related information of all the upcoming train tour package of Shri Ramayana Yatra is readily available on the tourism portal www.irctctourism.com, the customers can also approach the zonal and regional offices of IRCTC as Tourism Facilitation Centres set up by the company at major railway stations for booking of the packages.