International forest day is an initiative started by the United Nations to celebrate and spread awareness about the forests, which are the source of all life on planet earth.

The United Nations Forum on Forests collaborated with the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations to organize the campaign along with collaborative partnership on forests which is an innovative, voluntary inter-agency partnership of 15 international organizations, institutions, and secretaries with substantial programmes on forests.

This day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of conserving forests which not only function as habitats for living organisms but also the main source of resources as simple as woods. Due to the growing industrial domain, the forest is being cleared which is not only causing resource depletion but also contributing to climate change. Sustainable management of forests was hence introduced to bring out solutions in reducing the exploitation of forests. CPF carries the vision that”by 2030 all types of forests and landscapes are sustainably managed, their multiple values are fully recognized”.

The origin of the idea to celebrate world forest day was in the year 1971 at the 23rd General assembly of the European confederation of Agriculture. On this day participants from diverse ranges come together such as stakeholders, academicians to discuss issues such as deforestation, etc, and the ways through which one can tackle these problems.

The theme for International forest day 2022 is “Forests and Sustainable production and consumption”. Various events are promoted by the United Nations such as tree planting, symposiums, art exhibitions, photo competitions, and student debates.