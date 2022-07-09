Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Today you are under a magic spell of hope. New sources of income will generate through people you know. You should get involved in activities that help you come in contact with people who have similar tastes. Your limitless love is very valuable to your beloved. You may give advice to your children regarding time management and how to utilize time in the most fruitful way. It is a ‘go-mad’ day today! You will reach the extremity of love and romance with your spouse. Today your confidence level may remain low. The reason for this is your poor routine.

Taurus

You need to sit back and relax today- and get involved in hobbies and things that you enjoy doing the most. Improvement in finances is certain. Do not make a quick judgments about people and their motives-They might be under pressure and need your compassion and understanding. You will cherish the spice of exotica in your sweet love life today. Rituals/hawans/auspicious ceremonies will be performed at home. Things look really fabulous when it comes to your marital life. Feeling lonely is troubling at times, especially on the days when you do not have much to do. Try to brush it aside and have a great time with your friends.

Gemini

Your rash behaviour could cause some problems for a friend. A new financial deal will get finalized and fresh money rolls in. Someone you live with will be annoyed if you have been ignoring your household duties. Exciting day as you receive gifts/presents from your beloved. Today, you can get so busy watching a movie on TV or mobile that you will forget to do your important tasks. You might get an amazing surprise for your marital pleasures. It is going to be a day for shopping if you let lose your impulses. You really need some good clothes and footwear now.

Cancer

Building a castle in the air won’t help you. You should do something to live up to the family’s expectations. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before going out of the house, as it will benefit you. Family members would support your views. Love is just like spring; flowers, air, sunshine, butterflies. You will feel the romantic tickle today. While keeping up with time, giving importance to your family members is necessary. Even though you will understand this today, but still won’t be able to succeed. Married couples live together, but it is not always romantic. Hence today, it is going to be really really romantic. Today, you will find a solution to many of your problems by meeting an intellectual man.

Leo

Meditation and yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. Visiting the house of close relatives can add to your financial troubles. If communications and discussions don’t go well- you could lose your cool and say things- which you would regret later-Think before you speak. It is going to be an amazing day in your love life. Today, you can feel happy to find an old item at home and spend the whole day cleaning that stuff. If you and your spouse are not feeling very happy these days, you are going to have mad fun today. Meeting a beautiful stranger on the trip can make you gain good experiences.

Virgo

Today is also a good day to follow a religious and spiritual interests. The economic side is likely to strengthen. If you had lent money to a person, you are expected to get that money back today. A better understanding with your spouse brings in happiness-peace and prosperity at home. Today, you and your love partner will delve into the ocean of love and will experience the high of love. You will love walking under the clear sky and breathing clean air in your free time today. You will remain mentally calm, which will benefit you throughout the day. Your spouse might buy you something really special today. After quite a long time, you may be able to replenish your quota for sleep. Afterward, you are going to feel very relaxed and invigorated.

Libra

Today you feel relaxed and in the right mood to enjoy. Due to the placement of the Moon, your money can be spent on unnecessary things. If you wish to accumulate wealth, then talk to your spouse or parents about it. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Behave properly while going out with your mate. This will be an upsetting day if you jump to conclusions and take unnecessary actions. A relative might give you a surprise today, but it might disturb your plan. Today, your friend can help you escape big trouble.

Scorpio

You may get rid from prolong illness. Due to any member of your family falling ill, you may face financial problems. Although at this time, you should worry about their health more than money. The family front could be problematic. Your negligence of family responsibilities may invite their ire. Handle things properly as the mood of your spouse does not sound very good. You can spend your time with a friend of yours today, but you must avoid consuming alcohol during this time, as it is just a waste of time. You might feel troubled due to your spouse today. Your worries may prevent you from enjoying your life to the fullest today.

Sagittarius

Take special care of others’ feelings when you pass a judgment. Any wrong decision made by you will not only affect them adversely but also give you mental tension. Today, one of your siblings can borrow money from you. Although you will fulfill their wish, it can worsen your financial hardships. A dispute is likely to occur between family members regarding money matters. You should advise all family members to be clear about finances and cash flow. You will have difficulty trying to make your mate understand your position. The tension-filled day when several differences might crop up with close associates. A person might take too much interest in your spouse today, but you will realize at the end of the day that there is nothing wrong going on. You may go out and take lunch or dinner with your family/friends in an exotic restaurant. Though, it might be a bit costly.

Capricorn

Be optimistic and look at the brighter side. Your confident expectations open the door for the realization of your hopes and desires. Investment concerning your residence will be profitable. This is the perfect day to attract the attention of others without doing much on your side. Love is always soulful, and you will experience this today. Try your best to stay away from people. It’s better to look out for and give ample time to yourself than to people around you. You will have a stressful relationship with your spouse and there might be serious discord that will last longer than it should. What a day – movies, partying, and hanging out with friends on the cards.

Aquarius

Friends are supportive and will keep you happy. You may witness tremendous profit in business today. You can give new heights to your business today. Do not behave rigidly with your family- as it may mar the peace. Your love will reach a new height. The day will begin with the smile of your love and end in the dreams of each other. Today, you can go to a park or shopping mall with young members of the family. Life has been really tough with you in recent days, but today you will find yourself in the paradise of your spouse. You are well aware of your shortcomings. Hence, you need to correct those deficiencies.

Pisces

Support of highly influential people will give a big boost to your morale. Use what you already have before rushing out to buy more. Be independent and take your own decisions when it comes to making fresh investments. Love journey is sweet but short-lived In today’s busy lifestyle, it gets difficult to find time for yourself. But today is your lucky day, as you will have plenty of time for yourself. You might get irritated with your life partner’s babbling today, but he/she will do something really great for you. Doing anything more than your capacity can prove to be harmful to you.