Beyond the typical: Kolkata’s Sarbojanin Nabadurga Durgotsab

In a city where Durga Puja ‘apparently’ means worshipping a grand idol of Goddess Durga along with her children, Garia Mitali Sangha stands apart. Every year, in a distinctive tradition spanning nearly seven decades, nine different forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped under the same roof. This puja organised by Garia Mitali Sangha, known as the Sarbojonin Nabadurga Durgotsab, is currently in its 84th year, but its unique tradition of worshipping not just one, but nine forms of goddess Durga is in its 70th year.

Unlike the other pandals across Kolkata that believe in worshipping a single idol, this unique idea came from the teachings of Puranas. “Previously, when we started organising Durga Puja, we used to worship a single idol like any other puja. But our old members of the club thought it was important to highlight the 108 forms of Maa Durga that were described in the Puranas, as most of the people are unaware of them. That’s where the idea of worshipping Nabadurga came from,” says Arabinda Pan, organiser secretary of Sarbojanin Nabadurga Durgotsab. “We rotate the different forms of the goddess every year to help people understand the significance of each form,” he adds.

This year, the eight chosen forms of goddess along with the main Durga idol include Maha Bhairavi, Vaishnava Devi, Kshemankari Devi, Devi Parnashavari, Devi Vishalaxmi, Devi Kushmanda, Devi Kalratri, and Mahakali. Each of the forms has its own importance. “Maa Durga is both fierce and a source of peace. Her different forms have appeared in response to various threats, sometimes in a ferocious avatar to destroy evil and sometimes in calmer forms to restore peace. We try to convey these diverse aspects of her through the worship of nine forms,” explains Pan.

This distinctive tradition draws a significant amount of population from across the state to visit this pandal. Each of the idols is worshipped separately with their own unique rituals and mantras, separating them from the other puja pandals of Kolkata. Garia Mitali Sangha believes in preserving traditions. “While nowadays most pandals opt for theme-based pujas and idols, we believe in showcasing the traditional form of the goddess. We want people to watch the original form of Durga as described in our sacred texts,” comments Pan.

In addition to the traditional Kumari Puja, which is performed here, the club also focuses on social welfare. “Our puja is Sarbojanin, meaning it’s for everyone. We distribute bhog among all devotees, and also a day is assigned to distribute clothes among the less fortunate. We also offer financial help to the poor community.” This puja has also earned a place in the Durga Puja carnival organised by the state government for its uniqueness. Being a part of the puja carnival is always an honour for us,” adds Pan.

With its combination of traditional and one-of-a-kind concepts, Sarbojonin Nabadurga Durgotsab continues to shine as a bright example of Kolkata’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy.