Top North Kolkata pujas for your late-night pandal hopping

The biggest festival of Bengal is here, and the celebrations in full swing (how can we forget, for most today is the last official working day before the puja holidays begin), the crowd often feel confused with the myriad of pandals that they need to tick off from the list- North Kolkata or South Kolkata?

This dilemma will never subside; North Kolkata is upholding the tradition and giving you a whiff of the ancient cultural heritage, while South Kolkata is all clad with its extravagant artisanal pandals and not to forget the ‘bonedi bari’ puja that lets you explore the vibrancy and age old traditions and culture.

And, while in another article, you will find our list of top picks of South Kolkata Durga puja pandals, here’s a list of the top North Kolkata pandals you should not miss out on.

Bagbazar Sarbojonin

This is one of the oldest pujas in North Kolkata. The grand size of the idol and the ‘daker saaj’ is what makes this puja such a mesmerising one. Apart from visiting the pandal, make sure to go on a few rides and enjoy the street food.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club

This Durga puja pandal has garnered a lot of fan following in recent years. Their mega-size pandal and the mesmerising idol of Maa Durga would make you come back every year. This year their theme is Tirupati.

Tala Prottoy

This puja in North Kolkata will leave you mesmerised with their concepts every year. From exploring the world of art to giving away social messages, this puja tops the list of every ‘puja parikrama’.This year their theme is ‘Biheen’

Hatibagan Sarbojonin

This is another puja in North Kolkata that has earned a top spot in the list of must-visit pujas. Their theme this year’s theme is ‘The Process’.

Sovabazar Rajbari

When in the north, you cannot miss out on the ‘bonedi bari’ pujas, and the first on the list would be Sovabazar Rajbari puja. ‘Bonedi bari’s are architectural aristocratic marvels where the zamindars used to reside, and now their lineages do. This iconic puja started in 1757, and in modern times, this puja will give you a look at a slice of history.

Ahiritola Sarbojonin

The theme of this puja this year would be reviving and reliving the aura and memories of North Kolkata. This year, Ahiritola Sarbojonin mirrors the evolution of North Kolkata.