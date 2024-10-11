South Kolkata: Must-visit pandals this Durga Puja

The days that follow with the onset of Devi Paksha is a respite from the humdrum of everyday life. The electrifying zel of the lights, the over the top pandals and the divine look of Maa Durga and when you are a Bengali how can you forget to not synchronise being in a gastronomical heaven everyday during the festivities. When it comes to the extravagant puja pandals, Puja committees spend the better half of the year coming up with themes, which would be crowd-pullers. South Kolkata has always been at the top of the game when it comes to showcasing both its traditional and thematic concepts. And here are the top South Kolkata theme pandal picks you cannot miss out on.

Ekdalia Evergreen

Capturing the hearts of Bengalis since 1943, this puja has always been at the top of the South Kolkata Durga Puja checklist. Every year, this puja committee tries to replicate the religious architectural wonders of different parts of India. The grandeur of Maa Durga never fails to mesmerise the lakhs of individuals who wait in line for hours just to catch a glimpse of this pandal. The theme of Ekdalia Evergreen this year is Sri Jagannath Dham in Puri, Odisha.

Ballygunge Cultural Association

This is another well-known puja pandal in the South. Always highlighting the cultural artefacts and traditional significance, this puja witnesses lakhs of footfalls in these four days (or perhaps all ten days). Ballygunge Cultural is very near to Ekdalia, so make sure to visit these two. Their theme this year is ‘Arshinagar’ creating a hall of mirrors with carved glasses, creating a symphony between the lights and the glass.

Advertisement

Suruchi Sangha

This is another South Kolkata puja you cannot miss. The idol in this puja pandal is always based on the theme which is embracing technology without forgetting the past and tradition, practices this year. The lighting and the tranquillity and charm that is synonymous with Suruchi Sangha will never fade out.

Tridhara Sammilani

Tridhara Sammilanni has always believed in reaching out to the people through their theme, which always portrays a social cause, a message or celebrates familial bonds and everyday life. The amalgamation of themed Maa Durga idol and resplendent lighting, you will be missing out if you do not put it on your pandal hopping list which celebrates its 78th year this year, emphasising the theme ‘Angan’, courtyard.

Mudiali Club Sarbojonin

A puja that wins our hearts every year, this is one of the oldest South Kolkata pujas. It will never lose its charm to us and has stepped into its 90th year in 2024. This puja focuses on the theme Trimatrik. Known for its intricate artisanal pandals and lighting, this Durga puja pandal should not be missed out on.

Santoshpur Lakepally

This year, Santoshpur Lakepally’s theme is ‘Chalchitra’, which focuses on the cave paintings of Ajanta.

Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha

Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha comes up with different, unique themes every year. It truly emphasizes the essence of Durga puja and a cause. The theme for this year’s puja is ‘Bharsamya’ focusing on the concept of balance. Make sure not to miss out on this puja pandal.