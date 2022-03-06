Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to inaugurate Statesman ‘Classic Car Display’

The wait is over for all those who are fascinated by vintage cars as “The Statesman and VCCI Vintage and Classic Car Display” is being held in the national capital on 6 March.

Owing to Covid restrictions, “The Statesman and VCCI Vintage and Classic Car Display” is being held instead of “The Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally” which is among the oldest running vintage car rallies in India. The Statesman has been organising the rally since 1964 in Delhi.

The ‘Classic Car Display’, which is all set to bring the blast from the past, will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Statesman House on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi in the heart of the Capital. The display, which will feature a bevvy of automobile beauties, will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at 11:15 AM. The inauguration will be followed by a musical event and other activities at around 11:30 AM.

Major public undertakings like POWERGRID, National Small Industries Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, UCO Bank and companies like AVRO Furniture and JK Tyre have also shown a lot of interest in the car exhibition and supported the event. A total of 61 vintage and classic cars will be on display as part of the event.

The owners of the vehicles will also be present on the occasion. These cars will arrive at the venue at 10 a.m. The prominent cars which will be on display include a 1927 Marmon Model L, a 1927 Hispano Suiza Model H6B, a 1939 Rolls-Royce Model Wraith, a 1914 John Morris Model Belsize and others. Ahead of the ‘Classic Car Display’, Asheesh Jain’s newly restored historic ex-Baroda 1937 Rolls-Royce, Phantom III coach built by Kellner, France was unveiled on February 20 at a function organised by the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI) here.