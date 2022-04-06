IAF chief asks top commanders to be ready to meet all challenges

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today asked top IAF commanders to be ready to meet all challenges and enhance capabilities for responding in multiple domains at a short notice.

He was speaking at the Air Force Commanders’ Conference (AFCC) at the Air Headquarters in New Delhi.

The air chief also emphasised the need for conserving assets, optimally utilising resources and the need for jointmanship to enhance national security.

Inaugurating the conference earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, drawing the attention of the top commanders towards the situation on the country’s Northern and Western borders, expressed satisfaction over the manner in which the Indian armed forces have been able to respond to emerging situations.

He stated that the topics being discussed in AFCC were relevant and contemporary in the-present context, and covered the entire canvas of issues/ challenges that are being faced by the nation.

Rajnath said he was happy to observe that the directions given by the higher authorities were comprehensively being discussed at the conference.

He praised the IAF’s evacuation effort during ”Operation Ganga” which was also appreciated by the whole country. He was of the view that the current geopolitical situation has again highlighted the need for indigenisation.

During the three-day conference, the Air Force commanders will discuss important issues related to future challenges in a hi-tech and evolving operational scenario. The theme for the conference is ‘Optimising Human Resources’ and the focus will be on the conduct of operations in a smart and efficient manner. Mitigation of threats posed by drones will also be discussed during the conference.