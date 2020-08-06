As we start getting back to the ‘new normal’, there are a couple of things that we need to keep in mind. Whether it’s visiting the newest stores at the mall or going to our favourite restaurants, stepping out of our homes now come with various responsibilities and protocols that we must adhere to for our own safety and of those around us.

We are all getting used to the ‘new normal’ but this adjustment also means that we should be aptly prepared for when we step out. We need to be in sync with all safety and hygiene protocols as advised by the competent authorities.

Some of the most popular malls in town, like the Phoenix Market City Kurla, High Street Phoenix, and Palladium in Lower Parel have already started implementing safety and hygiene protocols that are at par with global standards to ensure the wellbeing of every employee and customer.

But there are a few things that we as customers and shoppers can keep in mind as well.

To help you to be a safe shopper, we share the 10 Commandments of Safe Shopping:

Wear Masks At All Times. Use the UV scanner on entry at Phoenix Malls to disinfect your bags and the sanitization mat to disinfect your footwear before you enter the mall. Download the Arogya Setu App and show it to mall officials at the entrance. Practice Social Distancing. For example, when out at the mall, listen to their guidelines and on the escalator maintain a 4-step distance from others and avoid overcrowding at all places. Listen to the store employees. They are asking you to follow protocol because they want a safe shopping experience for you. Only touch ‘Trial Clothes’ that are specifically kept at multiple apparel stores. These are sanitized after every use. Phoenix also recommends using contactless payment methods. Use the Bio-Hazard bins provided at the Phoenix Malls to dispose of masks, gloves etc. The food courts are cleaned at regular intervals and also you can carry a portable disinfectant spray to use in public areas as well. Use the UV Disinfection system to disinfect your shopping bags post purchases.

Wish you a safe and happy shopping!